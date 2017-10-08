Middle School Music Teacher in San Jose Arrested After Threatening to Post Nude Photos of 13-Year-Old Victim: Police

A man involved in music programs at multiple schools in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of several felony child sexual abuse crimes, police said Saturday.

Samuel Neipp, 34, was arrested at Dartmouth Middle School on Friday and booked into the Santa Clara County jail, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement. Inmate records indicate he was being held without bail.

Officials had been investigating the man, who taught at the middle school and also served as Branham High School’s assistant band director.

Police are asking the district attorney’s office to file four felony charges against Neipp: lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, oral copulation, possession of child pornography and extortion.

Detectives discovered the teacher had been carrying out a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student for three years, police said. The victim attended Dartmouth Middle School when the relationship began.

Investigators concluded Neipp used his position as an authority figure to “exploit the victim into a sexual relationship.”

He even threatened to share nude photos of the 13-year-old on the internet, according to police.

Neipp is schedule to appear in court on Wednesday, inmate records show.

Officials believe Neipp could have additional victims due to his position of authority and proximity to students. Anyone with information can contact San Jose Police Detective Sgt. Brian Spears at 408-537-1397, or submit a tip anonymously via 408-947-7867.