Santa Ana Winds to Bring Fire Warnings and Higher Temperatures, Lower Humidity Across the Southland

The first significant Santa Ana winds of the season will bring higher temperatures, lower humidity and gusts of up to 75 mph across the Southland this week, forecasters said Sunday.

High winds, dry trees and brush, and humidity that could fall to the single digits have created “critical fire weather conditions” that could accelerate the pace of any wildfires that ignite in the mountains in north and northwest Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds may reach speeds of 70 mph overnight Sunday and into Monday in the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley and inland valleys of Ventura County, the weather service said. Red flag warnings were slated to go into effect at 3 a.m. Monday in those areas.

The Hollywood Hills and Malibu could see gusts of up to 45 mph, the weather service said. A red flag warning is slated to begin at 6 a.m. Monday in the Los Angeles-area valleys and the mountains between Dodger Stadium and Malibu.

