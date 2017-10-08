× Search Continues for Driver of Car Believed to Be Racing With BMW That Crashed in Northridge, Killing 4

Authorities are continuing their search for the driver of a car they believe was racing with another vehicle that crashed into a tree in Northridge, killing all four occupants.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Friday, when the driver of a silver BMW lost control of the car while speeding east on Lassen Street alongside a dark-colored sedan, said Officer Shane Bales of the Los Angeles Police Department. The BMW crossed into oncoming traffic lanes near Balboa Boulevard and hit a light pole before slamming into a tree.

Flames engulfed the car, and the impact was so severe that it ejected the car’s engine, Bales said. The car broke into several pieces.

Authorities believe the cars were traveling in excess of 100 mph. Read the full story on LATimes.com.