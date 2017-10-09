Live: Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Brush Fire in Anaheim Hills Area; Evacuations Ordered, EB 91 Freeway Closed

1 Seriously Injured, Homes Evacuated After Explosion in Azusa: Police

Posted 12:30 PM, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, October 9, 2017

One person was seriously injured and homes were evacuated after an explosion in a residential area of Azusa, police said Monday.

The 100 block of North Sunset Drive in Azusa is shown in a a Street View image from Google Maps.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of North Sunset Drive, according to Azusa police.

A bomb squad and a hazmat team have responded to the incident.

Homes in the area have been evacuated. Longfellow Elementary School was briefly on lockdown before parents were allowed to pick up their kids, police said in a tweet.

No further details have been released.