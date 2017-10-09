1 Seriously Injured, Homes Evacuated After Explosion in Azusa: Police

One person was seriously injured and homes were evacuated after an explosion in a residential area of Azusa, police said Monday.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of North Sunset Drive, according to Azusa police.

A bomb squad and a hazmat team have responded to the incident.

Homes in the area have been evacuated. Longfellow Elementary School was briefly on lockdown before parents were allowed to pick up their kids, police said in a tweet.

No further details have been released.

Hodge Elementary will be released from lockdown at the district's discretion. Pickups need to come in from the west and leave to the west pic.twitter.com/cjRCNPJVbl — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) October 9, 2017