Canyon Fire 2 in Anaheim Hills: List of Mandatory Evacuations, Road Closures

A rapidly spreading brush fire in the Anaheim Hills area has burned multiple homes and threatened others has prompted road closures and at least 1,000 evacuation orders on Monday. At least 500 acres have burned in the so called Canyon Fire 2.

A fire burned in the same general area on Sept. 25, when 2,662 scorched at the edge of Anaheim and Corona.

Here’s a list of evacuation order, shelters, and freeway and road closures issued on Monday.

Evacuation orders:

-The area east of South Weir Canyon Road and South Serrano Avenue

-The area south of the 91 Freeway, west of the 241, north of Nohl Canyon Road and east of Serrano.

-The area of Nohl Ranch Road and Canyon Rim

-The area north of Santiago Canyon, south of Maybury Ranch, south of of Santiago Oaks in the city of Orange. These evacuations also include Hunter Avenue, Windes Drive and Lolita Street.

Shelters for evacuated residents:

-East Anaheim Community Center at 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.;

-Downtown Anaheim Community Center at 250 E. Center St.;

-Downtown Anaheim Youth Center at 225 S. Philadelphia

Shelters for evacuated animals:

-Country Care Pet Resort in Yorba Linda is taking in pets for residents that need to evacuate, 4691 Valley View Ave.

-Orange County Fair Grounds, 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa, is accepting large animals.

Freeway and road closures:

-Southbound 241 Freeway from the 91 Freeway

-Northbound 241 at Santiago Canyon — vehicles diverted at Santiago.

-Eastbound 91 — vehicles diverted at Weir Canyon.

Residents with questions can call 714-765-4333.

Mandatory evacuations for #CanyonFire2 in effect for homes east of Serrano, north of Nohl Ranch, south of 91 fwy. pic.twitter.com/xJBtTE8L3U — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 9, 2017