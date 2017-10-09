Multiple Homes Appear Destroyed as Canyon Fire 2 Moves Quickly Into Anaheim Hills Neighborhood

Flames spread uphill from State Route 241, and the first home caught fire shortly before noon Monday.

Then additional homes quickly began to burn in a neighborhood of million-dollar houses that line cul-de-sacs in northeast Anaheim Hills. The area was blanketed in smoke.

Gusts of up to 45 mph fanned a blaze dubbed Canyon Fire 2 for its proximity to a fire by the same name that burned 2,662 acres nearby just two weeks earlier. In the original Canyon Fire, some 1,500 residents were affected by evacuation orders and six structures were damaged.

On Monday, homes were destroyed, aerial video from Sky5 showed. About 1,000 homes were under an evacuation order.

“We need everybody to evacuate immediately,” said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for Anaheim Fire & Rescue. “It’s basically all of east Anaheim.”

Asked about homes burning, apparently without any nearby presence from firefighters, Wyatt initially said fire personnel had been trying to reach the houses but were struggling in part with low visibility.

“They’re dealing with the fire and its rapid rate of spread,” Wyatt said. “We’ve got winds out here gusting up to 45 mph, and that’s what driving this fire. It’s been an extreme rate of spread.”

Fire officials’ first focus is the protection of lives and then, secondarily, of property, Wyatt said.

By 1:30 p.m., about six homes appeared to have burned, at least four of them on the same street in the area of Canyon Heights Drive, video from the scene showed. The homes appeared to be complete losses.

Several other homes burned in another neighborhood, the Estates of Hidden Canyon, about 2 1/2 miles to the southwest. At least one home burned in that area on Via El Estribo.

And at least one other home – a very large one – could be seen burning in the area northeast of Walnut Canyon Reservoir.

The blaze had consumed about 2,000 acres within some four hours.

Glass could be heard shattering as flames tore through homes, and propane tanks could be heard exploding.

Wyatt said fire officials could not provide a number of houses burning.

“We know we have active structure fires going in Anaheim. We’re working on those,” Wyatt said shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Mandatory evacuations for #CanyonFire2 in effect for homes east of Serrano, north of Nohl Ranch, south of 91 fwy. pic.twitter.com/xJBtTE8L3U — Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 9, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video