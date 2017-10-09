Evacuations Ordered as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads Near Freeways in Anaheim Hills Area

An evacuation order went into effect Monday morning in the Anaheim Hills area as a fast-moving brush fire erupted near the 91 and 241 freeways.

The small but growing vegetation fire broke out in the area of the eastbound 91 Freeway at the 241, the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The spread of the blaze — dubbed Canyon Fire 2 — was “moderate to rapid,” and it burned 25 acres within 30 minutes.

By 10:45 a.m., an evacuation order was in place for the area of east of South Weir Canyon Road and South Serrano Avenue, the department tweeted.

A shelter has been set up for evacuated residents at the East Anaheim Community Center, located at 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., authorities said.

Before the mandatory order was issued, officials had urged residents west of the 241 and south of Santa Ana Canyon Road to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation.

The fire broke out amid a red flag warning that had been issued for the area and other parts of Southern California. Winds in the area reached speeds of up about 25 mph, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees by late Monday morning.

Forecasters predicted a high of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning was scheduled to expire Tuesday morning, the weather service said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

