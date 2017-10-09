Heavy Smoke, Ash From Anaheim Fire Causes Unhealthy Air Quality Across Region

The fire burning in the Anaheim Hills area was causing smoke to flow into Orange County, causing unhealthy air in some areas.

The skies turned dark and smoky across parts of Orange County, including around Disneyland, as the fire consumed roughly 2,000 acres and burned several hours. Ash and smoke have spread as far west as Long Beach, where officials urged residents to avoid outdoor activities and keep windows and doors shut.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an advisory about the air: “Smoke is currently heavy in the vicinity, with the fire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds. Winds will remain from the east today, bringing smoke into portions of Orange County. Air quality may reach Unhealthy levels or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke.”

Canyon fire No. 2 broke out around 9:20 a.m. near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road, and quickly leaped the California 241 toll road, said Sgt. Daron Wyatt, a spokesman for the Anaheim Fire Department.

Due to #CanyonFire2 Long Beach is experiencing poor air quality conditions. Exercise caution & avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/sb9lT65XRP — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) October 9, 2017