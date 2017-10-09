‘I’m All in’: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Running for Reelection Next Year

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, arrives at a Senate Intelligence Committee closed door meeting, on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is running for re-election next year, a spokesperson for the California Democrat told CNN on Monday.

The announcement was first tweeted by an unverified Twitter account affiliated with Feinstein.

“I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!” the tweet said, a statement Feinstein’s spokesperson confirmed as accurate.

Feinstein has been in her seat since 1992. At 84, Feinstein is the oldest senator currently serving in the chamber. She is the top Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee.

