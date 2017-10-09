Live: Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Brush Fire in Anaheim Hills Area; Evacuations Ordered, EB 91 Freeway Closed

Pink Beauty Products With Stacy Cox

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with pink beauty products for Breast Cancer Awareness month.  All of the products featured in the segment give back at least 20% to charity.  For a complete list of all the products, click HERE. For more information on Stacy, visit her WEBSITE or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.