Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with pink beauty products for Breast Cancer Awareness month. All of the products featured in the segment give back at least 20% to charity. For a complete list of all the products, click HERE. For more information on Stacy, visit her WEBSITE or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.
Pink Beauty Products With Stacy Cox
