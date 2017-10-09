Police Officer Fatally Shot at Texas Tech University and Shooter Still at Large; Campus on Lockdown

A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

The school issued a statement saying the campus was still on lockdown at about 6:50 p.m.

In a statement, the school said police made a student welfare check.

“Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check. Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.

“The suspect fled on foot and is currently still at-large. Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown. We will update as more information becomes available.”

In a tweet, the school urged students to shelter in place, and by 7:20 p.m., it said the campus was remaining on lockdown.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Campus remains on lockdown. Police Officers brought suspect to station for debriefing. Suspect shot an officer, fled on foot. Still at-large — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Check back for updates to this developing story.