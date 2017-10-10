2 Killed, 1 Wounded After Shooting at Liquor Store in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed and one was wounded after a shooting in Long Beach on Tuesday night, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Authorities were called to a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Anaheim Street around 9:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.

There, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Department said.

Two people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition where one patient succumbed to their injuries, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities added. It is unknown what led to the shooting.