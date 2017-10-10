Missing 15-Day-Old Baby’s Body Found in Duffel Bag in Woods; Georgia Father Questioned

A Georgia father is being questioned by police after his 15-day-old daughter was found dead in the woods in Newton County over the weekend.

The parents of Caliyah C. McNabb said she was fed and changed around 5 a.m. Saturday. She was then put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister in the back of their home at a mobile park in Covington, Georgia, WGCL in Atlanta reported.

When they went to check on her at 10 a.m. they found Caliyah wasn’t in her bed.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and a search party canvassed the woods nearby.

The baby’s body was found inside a duffel bag in those woods Sunday at around 3 p.m.

Police questioned Caliyah’s mother and she was released. They said, however, that the baby’s father, Christopher McNabb, took off running when he found out the baby’s body was discovered.

He was found later and charged with a probation violation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but results from an autopsy were expected to be released Tuesday, according to the Covington News.

It was unclear if the father would face any additional charges.

Listen to the 911 call made by Caliyah’s mother.