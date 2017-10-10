5 Critically Injured in Northridge Crash: LAFD

Five people were critically injured in a Northridge crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported about 3:50 p.m. along the 19500 block of West Roscoe Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the fire department, but Los Angeles Police Department officials said there were only two.

At least one of the victims was described as a pedestrian. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a small child taken to an ambulance from the wreckage. It appeared that one of the vehicles involved had crashed into a fence along the street, aerial video showed.

Two vehicles that remained at the scene appeared to have major front-end damage.

All of the people injured were taken to a hospital.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, and no other details have been released.