Californians Will Have More Information on Prescription Drug Costs Under New Law Signed by Gov. Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown approved a measure Monday to increase disclosure on prescription drug prices, the focal point of growing efforts to clamp down on climbing pharmaceutical costs.

Supporters call the law the nation’s most sweeping effort to make prescription drug pricing more transparent. The measure would require drugmakers to provide notice to health plans and other purchasers 60 days in advance of a planned price hike if the increase exceeds certain thresholds.

The measure, SB 17 by state Sen. Ed Hernandez (D-Azusa), will also require health plans to submit an annual report to the state that details the most frequently prescribed drugs, those that are most expensive and those that have been subject to the greatest year-to-year price increase.

”The essence of this bill is pretty simple,” Brown said at a Capitol signing ceremony. “Californians have a right to know why their medical costs are out of control, especially when pharmaceutical profits are soaring.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.