Canyon Fire 2: At Least 24 Structures Lost in Orange County Firestorm

Orange County fire officials evacuated more than 5,000 homes in three cities as the fast-moving fire grew, spitting smoke into the air that was visible over Disneyland and caused officials to issue air quality warnings in parts of Los Angeles County.

Some residents found themselves racing out of their homes as the flames licked the edges of their neighborhood. Dio Compolongo, 22, said he operated “on total instinct” when he saw the blaze creeping close to his family’s residence in the Anaheim Hills. He rushed to stir his two younger sisters, both home sick from school, as he frantically checked map apps to find an evacuation route.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.