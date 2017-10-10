Canyon Fire 2: Full List of Evacuation Orders, Road and School Closures for Tuesday

Thousands of residents remained evacuated as a wind-driven brush fire that has destroyed or damaged at least two dozen structures — primarily homes — in Orange County continued to burn out of control in the Anaheim, Orange and Tustin areas on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the Canyon Fire 2 had scorched at least 7,500 acres, or nearly 12 square miles, and is about 5 percent contained.

Overnight, firefighting activity was most active at the fire’s southwest edge, near Orange and Tustin. The fire in east Anaheim was “relatively stable” in the early morning hours, officials said.

None of the evacuations ordered impacting some 5,000 residents were lifted overnight, according to the Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department. Officials were going to reevaluate sometime in the morning hours to determine if displaced residents would be allowed back into their homes.

Anaheim fire officials have released a searchable map for evacuation areas.

Evacuation orders:

Anaheim:

-East of Serrano Avenue, north of Nohl Ranch, south of the 91 Freeway, west of the 241 Freeway

–Residents in the area south of Walnut Canyon Reservoir should also be ready to evacuate if the fire spreads.

Orange:

-Orange Park Acres

-Santiago Canyon Road east of Cannon

Tustin:

-Jamboree Road and Tustin Ranch Road north of Pioneer

-Everything north of Peter’s Canyon

Shelters for evacuated residents:

-East Anaheim Community Center at 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd.

-Downtown Anaheim Youth Center at 225 S. Philadelphia-El Modena High School at 3920 E. Spring St.

-El Modena High School at 3920 E. Spring St.

– Katella High School at 2200 E. Wagner Ave.

Shelters for evacuated animals:

-Country Care Pet Resort in Yorba Linda is taking in pets for residents that need to evacuate, 4691 Valley View Ave.

-Orange County Fair Grounds, 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa, is accepting large animals. The venue was approaching capacity late into the night, and pet owners are urged to call 714-708-1588 before bringing more animals to the grounds.

-Los Alamitos Racetrack, located at 4961 Katella Avenue in Cypress, is accepting large animals.

-Animals owners with disabilities are urged to contact O.C. Animal Care at 714-935-6848

Freeway and road closures:

-Toll Road 241 is closed in both directions, from the 91 Freeway to the 261

-One eastbound lane of the 91 is closed; the rest of the freeway is open

-Roads in the evacuation area east of Serrano are closed (Note: Roads that were closed west of Serrano Avenue and Weir Canyon Road have been reopened)

-Chapman Avenue at Jamboree

-Eastbound Chapman at Crawford Canyon and Newport

School closures:

-All Tustin Unified schools closed Tuesday, Oct. 10

-The following Orange Unified schools: Anaheim Hills Elementary, Running Springs Elementary, Canyon Rim Elementary, Chapman Hills Elementary, Linda Vista Elementary, Panorama Elementary, Santiago Charter School, El Rancho Charter School, El Modena High School (closed to students and staff while used as shelter)

Chapman University in Orange will be closed until further notice because of the fire. More information was expected Tuesday.

Fire authorities gave the following phone numbers for residents in Tustin, Orange and Anaheim to call: