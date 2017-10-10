Eric Garcetti Says He Hasn’t ‘Made a Decision About’ Running for Governor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made clear from the outset of his appearance at the Sacramento Press Club on Tuesday that he would not be offering definitive pronouncements on his future.

But his remarks did little to dampen what has become a rowdy parlor game among California politicos: speculating on just what Garcetti will do next.

Garcetti’s name has been bandied about for the 2018 race for California governor and as a possible contender for the 2020 presidential election.

“I haven’t made a decision about governor,” Garcetti said. “I’m going to take a little bit more time to think about it. And I’m much more focused on today, my responsibilities in L.A. than plotting my political future.”

