NBA Stars and Celebs Chef Richard Ingraham Shares Recipes from His New Cookbook ‘Eating Well to Win’

Private Chef to NBA Stars and Celebs Chef Richard Ingraham joined us live with recipes from his new cookbook “Eating Well To Win – Inspired Living Through Inspired Cooking”. Eating Well to Win is designed for those who want to change their eating habits to achieve peak performance whether at the gym or office. Chef Richard is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s personal chef. Chef Richard's recipes are inspired by favorites of Gabrielle and Dwyane's and inspiration from Chef Richard's soul cooking. For more information on Chef Richard and how you can get a copy of the cookbook, visit his website or follow him on social media.