Pence Pledges Federal Support to California as Wildfires Rage Across State: ‘We Will See You Through These Challenging Times’

Vice President Mike Pence offered gratitude Tuesday to firefighters battling California wildfires and pledged federal support, marking a contrast with President Donald Trump, who hasn’t yet publicly commented on the crisis.

“.@POTUS Trump & our entire administration will work closely w/ @JerryBrownGov to see California through these challenging times,” Pence tweeted Tuesday morning, later adding, “We’re grateful for the firefighters helping to protect those in CA. @forestservice has sent 5 firefighting crews, 4 dozers & 2 strike teams.”

He also tweeted: “.@POTUS & I are standing w/ CA & the U.S people will have the communities that are affected in our thoughts & prayers in the days ahead.”

Pence also spoke on the issue Monday night at a tax reform event in Sacramento, telling Californians, “We will see you through these challenging times.”

He vowed the federal government is ready to help as wildfires rip through parts of the state, adding that he spoke with California’s Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown to assure him “the federal government stands ready to provide assistance as your first responders confront this challenge.”

Pence was briefed by firefighters in Orange County, where he saw the fires from the air as he traveled to Santa Ana.

Meanwhile, Trump has not yet spoken out publicly on the issue. He has not yet visited California, the country’s most populous state, nearly nine months into his term.

On Monday, Brown — a frequent critic of Trump — wrote a letter to the President requesting federal emergency aid for the fires, writing he “determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments, and supplemental federal assistance is necessary.”

More than a dozen wildfires raged across Northern California on Tuesday morning, with the biggest ones scorching the state’s famous wine country, killing at least 11 people and burning more than 1,500 homes and businesses, authorities said.

The fires are burning in California’s wine country destinations — Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties — as well as Yuba County, north of Sacramento, with flames ripping through the lush, picturesque landscape.