Terry Crews Says He Was Sexually Assaulted by ‘High Level Hollywood Executive’ Amid Weinstein Allegations

As numerous women in Hollywood are coming forward to detail years of alleged sexual assaults by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews revealed in a string of tweets his own story of abuse, allegedly at the hands of an executive.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Crews tweeted.

Crews said a powerful man in the film industry groped him during a 2016 function in Hollywood, despite his wife being in clear view. He said he initially wanted to “kick his ass,” but then he thought about the way others might see it: “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho.”

Some Twitter users challenged Crews to name the person he says groped him, but the actor declined, tweeting “he knows who he is.” Crews said he’s waiting and comparing notes with other alleged victims in order to “gain a position of strength.”

See the full string of tweets below:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.

(6/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017