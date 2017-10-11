Average Apartment Rent in L.A. County Forecast to Hit $2,300 in 2018, Report Predicts

Southern California apartment rents are expected to get even pricer over the next two years, as demand increases along with job growth, a report released Wednesday said.

In this file photo, a sign advertising apartments for rent is displayed in front of an apartment complex July 8, 2009 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In Los Angeles County, average rents in 2018 are forecast to hit $2,304, up 3% from the previous year. In 2019, rents are expected to climb another 3%, to $2,373, according to the annual USC Casden Real Estate Economics Forecast.

Similar increases are expected in Orange County, where the average rent is expected to rise to $2,157 in 2019.

So far this year, rent growth has actually slowed in both counties. Averages in the second quarter rose 1% over the previous year, compared with the 6% and 5% increases seen in 2016.

