City Council Agrees to $1.9 Million Settlement After Wheelchair-Bound Man Fatally Shot by LAPD

Attorney Arnoldo Casillas addresses reporters about the April 2015 fatal shooting of Luis Martinez, 35, by LAPD officers. Casillas is flanked by the wife and other family members of Martinez. (Credit: James Queally / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay $1.9 million to the family of a man in a wheelchair who was fatally shot by police in a Lincoln Heights apartment two years ago.

The 12-1 vote will settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the wife and children of Luis Martinez, who was shot after police say he lunged toward officers with a knife.

An attorney representing Martinez’s family disputed the police account at a news conference last year, saying the 35-year-old was recovering from a broken hip — an injury so serious he would not have been able to stand and move toward the officers.

The lawsuit said Martinez was in a wheelchair and denied he was armed with any weapon, calling the April 21, 2015, shooting “unreasonable, unnecessary, excessive and unjustified under the law.”

