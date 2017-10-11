× City Council Agrees to $1.9 Million Settlement After Wheelchair-Bound Man Fatally Shot by LAPD

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay $1.9 million to the family of a man in a wheelchair who was fatally shot by police in a Lincoln Heights apartment two years ago.

The 12-1 vote will settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the wife and children of Luis Martinez, who was shot after police say he lunged toward officers with a knife.

An attorney representing Martinez’s family disputed the police account at a news conference last year, saying the 35-year-old was recovering from a broken hip — an injury so serious he would not have been able to stand and move toward the officers.

The lawsuit said Martinez was in a wheelchair and denied he was armed with any weapon, calling the April 21, 2015, shooting “unreasonable, unnecessary, excessive and unjustified under the law.”

