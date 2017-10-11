× Federal Grand Jury Issues Subpoenas to 4 Schools, Including USC, in Basketball Bribery Case

As the federal investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball expands, a grand jury in New York has issued sweeping subpoenas to the four schools whose assistant coaches have been charged in the scandal: USC, Arizona, Auburn and Oklahoma State.

The subpoenas, confirmed by a person familiar with the process, were sent after the coaches were charged last month and seek a wide array of records in the case that has shaken the sport.

USC has turned over computer data used by Tony Bland, the associate head coach facing charges that include soliciting a bribe and wire fraud, in addition to that of head coach Andy Enfield and assistants Jason Hart and Chris Capko, according to two people with knowledge about the situation who spoke on the condition they not be identified because of the ongoing legal proceedings.

USC didn’t directly answer questions about the computers or being served with a search warrant or subpoena, but referred to a statement issued last week: “The university’s priority is to cooperate fully with the investigation of the U.S. attorney’s office.”

