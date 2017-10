Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of jet skiers were surprised when a pod of orcas began swimming and interacting with them while they traveled to Catalina Island on Friday. However, a whale researcher who was also on the water that day told KTLA the encounter poised a serious danger to the whales.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on October 11, 2017.