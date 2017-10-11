L.A. to Pay $15 Million to Man Struck by Car in Hollywood Crosswalk and Left With Brain Damage

Los Angeles will pay $15 million to end a legal battle involving a man who was gravely injured by a car while crossing Franklin Avenue. His attorneys had accused the city of failing to address dangerous conditions at the Hollywood intersection.

John Leopold Victoria was crossing Franklin Avenue in a marked crosswalk near Las Palmas Avenue four years ago when he was struck and injured by a vehicle being driven west, according to his lawsuit. The crash put Victoria in a coma for months and left him with permanent brain damage.

He and his mother sued both the driver and the city, arguing that the intersection was poorly designed and that traffic laws were not properly enforced. In legal filings, his attorneys alleged that warning signs and markings for the crosswalk were obscured or in “wrong locations,” and that the area had a “significant accident history.”

It was “reasonably foreseeable to the city … that a person crossing the intersection would get hit by a motor vehicle,” the lawsuit asserted.

