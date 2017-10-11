Man Caught on Camera Breaking Into Exotic Car Dealership, Stealing Car Keys in Westchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A business owner is asking for the public's help on Wednesday after a man was caught on security footage breaking into a car dealership in Westchester and stealing keys to multiple exotic cars.

The man jumped a fence and broke into the office of a Beverly Hills Rent-A-Car store Saturday night where he spent 2 to 3 hours on the lot, according to Logan Hofcamp, the manager of the family owned business.

"We've never had somebody break in and do something like this. He was very odd. He poured gasoline on some cars; he did some weird things. I really think it was kind of drugs," said Hofcamp.

While roaming the office the man allegedly stole the keys to one McLaren and two Ferrari vehicles valued at $200,00 to $300,00 each, according to Hofcamp.

The man ripped the panels off of the cars before getting into a Honda vehicle and attempting to break open the gate of the lot.

He then fled the scene with the keys, a quart of oil, a vacuum cleaner and other odd items after failing to ram the gate, according to Hofcamp.

"They tried to use some of the cars to ram the gate open and steal the cars," said Hofcamp. "Each of those keys are about five thousand dollars to replace."

The business is self-insured and the cost of damages is estimated to be roughly $50,000, Hofcamp added.