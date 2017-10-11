Man Killed in Triple Shooting at Long Beach Liquor Store Identified by Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the two men killed in a triple shooting at a Long Beach liquor store was a 21-year-old father of a young boy, a family member told KTLA Wednesday.

Danny Bunthung had gone with a friend to the liquor store in the 1600 block of East Anaheim Street to buy beer and cigarettes Tuesday night, his father Mike Bunthung told KTLA.

Police received a robbery call at the location about 9:35 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find three people with gunshot wounds, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Olson said.

Mike Bunthung found out his son was one the wounded from Danny Bunthung’s friend, who had also been shot and was taken to a hospital.

Mike Bunthung, who was holding his 3-year-old grandson while talking to reporters outside the store, said Danny Bunthung died at the scene.

His son's friend also died after being taken to the hospital, Mike Bunthung said.

The condition of the third person wounded in the shooting was unknown.

It was unclear if police were searching for any outstanding suspects in connection with the case.