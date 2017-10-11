Iowa Mother Charged After 3 Young Children Found Alone Outside, Including a Naked Toddler ‘Covered in Feces’: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Iowa mother faces multiple charges after police found her children outside her Des Moines home earlier this week with one of them covered in feces, authorities said.

Destinee Miller, 25, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment, according to KTLA sister station WHO in Des Moines.

Police were called to her home at 106 Fulton Drive Monday morning after three children were seen playing outside the home alone.

Officers arrived and found the children – ages 4, 2 and 1 – outside. Court records describe the 2-year-old as being "naked and covered in feces from head to toe."

The youngest child was had a diaper on that was full, according to Des Moines television station KCCI.

Police found more filth inside the home.

"The home was littered with hundreds of mounds of feces that had been left by the seven dogs that had lived there," the report read.

Investigators also uncovered human waste, along with dog feces and urine, according to KCCI. Rotten food and dirty dishes were also found throughout the home, and the oven had been left on.

Miller arrived home a short time after police responded, and told them she had gone to the vet to have one of her dogs put down, KCCI reported. The dog had been sickened by Parvovirus, and four of her other dogs tested positive for the canine virus. They were impounded.

Miller, who made an initial court appearance on Tuesday, is not allowed to contact any of her three children, who are in protective custody.

She remained in the Polk County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Her next court date is Nov. 9.