Nearly All Evacuation Orders Lifted as Containment Increases on Canyon Fire 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As officials continue to assess the damage caused by Canyon Fire 2, all but a few residents have been allowed to return to their homes Wednesday morning thanks to increased containment of the 8,000-acre blaze.

Crews currently have the fire 45 percent contained and expect to have full containment by Saturday, fire officials stated in an incident update Wednesday morning

Evacuation orders for all areas except the houses off Windes Drive, north of Santiago Canyon Road in the City of Orange, have been lifted and the evacuation centers have closed.

Several schools, including Anaheim Hills, Canyon Rim, Chapman Hills, Linda Vista, Panorama and Running Springs elementary schools remained closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” the City of Anaheim posted.

Officials are still working to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

So far, 15 structures have been destroyed and another 12 were damaged, according to the incident update.

Video on Tuesday showed six homes had burned in one Anaheim Hills neighborhood and several more in a neighborhood in Orange.

More favorable weather conditions have recently helped firefighters slow the blaze, which began about 9:45 a.m. Monday along State Route 91 in the area of Coal Canyon.