Man Who Was Placed on Mental Health Hold Shot by Simi Valley Police

A man who was placed on a mental health hold was shot by Simi Valley police on Wednesday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Alamo Street around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a man that had been on a mental health hold fleeing Simi Valley Hospital.

There, police attempted to detain the man and an officer involved shooting occurred, according to police.

The victim was transported to the Los Robles Hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured during the incident, police added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.