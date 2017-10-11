USC Vice President Leaves Post After Allegations He Sexually Harassed Female Colleagues

Posted 10:51 AM, October 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53AM, October 11, 2017

A USC administrator responsible for raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the university has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues, the latest blow to a campus already dealing with the arrest of an assistant basketball coach and the departures of two medical school deans accused of misconduct.

In this file photo, people gather around the Tommy Trojan statue at the center of USC’s campus.
(Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

David Carrera, a university vice president who helped lead USC’s historic $6-billion fundraising campaign, is the subject of an internal university investigation in which dozens of employees have been interviewed about his treatment of women, university officials confirmed Tuesday in response to inquiries from The Times.

The head of USC’s Office of Equity and Diversity, which is conducting the investigation, said in a statement that Carrera left his job last week.

“Discrimination and harassment have no place at USC. The university does not tolerate behavior that violates its strict policy and takes appropriate disciplinary action when it does,” OED executive director Gretchen Dahlinger Means said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories