USC Vice President Leaves Post After Allegations He Sexually Harassed Female Colleagues

A USC administrator responsible for raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the university has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues, the latest blow to a campus already dealing with the arrest of an assistant basketball coach and the departures of two medical school deans accused of misconduct.

David Carrera, a university vice president who helped lead USC’s historic $6-billion fundraising campaign, is the subject of an internal university investigation in which dozens of employees have been interviewed about his treatment of women, university officials confirmed Tuesday in response to inquiries from The Times.

The head of USC’s Office of Equity and Diversity, which is conducting the investigation, said in a statement that Carrera left his job last week.

“Discrimination and harassment have no place at USC. The university does not tolerate behavior that violates its strict policy and takes appropriate disciplinary action when it does,” OED executive director Gretchen Dahlinger Means said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.