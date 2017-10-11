Vehicle Hits 4 People in Los Alamitos Before Crashing into Building

A vehicle hit four people in Los Alamitos before crashing into a building Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A call came in at about 2:11 p.m. about the vehicle’s crash near Ball Road and Bloomfield Street, and there was a total of 5 people injured, Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority said.

He did not say who the fifth person injured was or give further information about the crash.

Check back for developing updates to this story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.