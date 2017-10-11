Internationally renowned Yoga teacher and writer Rachel Zinman joined us live to tell us about her new book “Yoga for Diabetes – How to Manage Your Health with Yoga and Ayurveda” Rachel was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 42. In this new book, she shares her personal journey along with ways to reduce stress in minutes, achieve healthier and more stable glucose levels, the secrets to adapting a yoga practice to suit your individual needs and more. For more information on Rachel including how you can follow her personal journey, view the Website. To order the book click HERE.
