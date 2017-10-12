2 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting in Aliso Viejo Near Middle School

A blurred image shows authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Aliso Viejo on Oct. 12, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Two people died and two people were injured after a shooting in Aliso Viejo Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:48 p.m. in Ashbury Court, officials said in a tweet.

Local police responded to Aliso Viejo Middle School, near the scene of the shooting, after a report about a loud boom, Lt. John MacPherson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

The two people killed were a man and woman and the two injured were both men in their 50s, according to a tweet from the public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority.

MacPherson said that no schools in the city were told to shelter in place.