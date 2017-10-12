Argument Leads to Victim Being Fatally Shot in Back in South L.A. Neighborhood

An argument in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles led to a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police received a call reporting a victim had been shot several times in the back near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and Rodeo Road about 3:45 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Guerrero said.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead, Guerrero said.

Witnesses told investigators the incident began as an argument, which ended in gunfire.

Police are searching for two men who fled the area in a compact two-door car.

The shooting is not believed to be gang related, Guerrero said.

No further information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.