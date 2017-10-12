Damage From Canyon Fire 2 to Keep 241 Toll Road Closed Until Further Notice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A section of the 241 Toll Road damaged as a result of the Canyon Fire 2 will keep the roadway, which connects Yorba Linda to Rancho Santa Margarita, closed until further notice, officials said.

The toll road is closed in both directions between the 91 Freway and East Santiago Canyon Road/Chapman Avenue, The Toll Roads stated in an alert Wednesday.

“As a result of the Canyon Fire 2, which broke out the morning of Monday, October 9, a section of the 241 Toll Road sustained electrical, signage, guardrail, traffic control device and fencing damage when flames got to close to and crossed the roadway,” the alert read.

The route will need to be cleaned of fire retardant and repaired before it can reopen, The Toll Roads stated, adding that updates would be distributed through their social media pages.

The Canyon Fire 2 scorched more than 9,000 acres and was 60 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

Full containment is expected by Saturday.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Due to #CanyonFire2 damage, the 241 Toll Road will remain closed in both directions between the 91 & Santiago/Chapman until further notice. pic.twitter.com/85o0xAp3zU — TheTollRoads (@TheTollRoads) October 11, 2017