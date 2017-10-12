Fire safety officers from California and across the country convened in Burbank Thursday to help film and television crews become certified in pyrotechnics safety. Sara Welch reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 12, 2017.
Fire Safety Officers in Burbank Help TV and Film Crews With Pyrotechnics Safety
