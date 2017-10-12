‘I Was Excited and a Little Scared’: $5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Pasadena

A 58-year-old man bought a winning lottery ticket in Pasadena — making him $5 million richer.

Francisco Banuelos purchased a $20 “100X the Money Scratchers” ticket at Super Liquor, located in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, lottery officials said.

Unlike some of the winners before him, Banuelos plans to keep working. And as for the purchases to be made, he plans to first buy a house and then invest some of the other winnings, officials said.

Winning such a huge amount of money was even a bit overwhelming, as Banuelos told lottery officials.

“I was excited and a little scared,” he said of the moment he realized he’d won.

The “Scratchers” tickets come with a second chance of winning a prize of up to $25,000, officials said.