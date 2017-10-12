Knott’s Berry Farm to Offer Free Admission to U.S. Military on Tribute Days

Knott’s Berry Farm is thanking those in the United States armed forces by offering free admission to present and past service members on select days in November and December.

Active, retired and veteran U.S. military personnel can get free admission for themselves and one guest during Military Tribute Days, which runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, and Nov. 27 to Dec. 15 at the Buena Park theme park, according to its website.

They will also be allowed to purchase up to six additional tickets for the discounted rate of $35 each when visiting between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16, and $40 each from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15, the website stated.

To redeem, guests need to show their military I.D. card or DD214 at the Knott’s Berry Farm main gate.

Spouses of deployed service members may also receive free admission and the option to purchase up to six other tickets at the discounted price by showing deployment papers.

Additionally, the theme park also offers daily military discounts for tickets purchased at the theme park and online.

More information can be found here.