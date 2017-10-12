The co-founders of Naked Cashmere Leslie and Bruce Gifford joined us live with looks from their direct-to-consumer line. NAKEDCASHMERE is breaking the traditional retail model by cutting out the traditional brick & mortar stores and selling direct to the consumer. Eliminating retail mark-ups allows NakedCashmere to ship the most luxurious pure cashmere sweaters and accessories for half the traditional retail price allowing you to purchase our collection wholesale. They have everything from sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, wraps, tops, jumpers, scarves and more. For more information, visit their website.
Luxury Cashmere Fashions at Wholesale Prices With Naked Cashmere
-
SoCal Company Recalls Papaya Imported From Mexico Due to Deadly Salmonella Infection
-
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Briefly Dethrones Microsoft’s Bill Gates as World’s Richest Person
-
California Shortfall May Send Avocado Prices Soaring
-
Marijuana Company Buys Town in San Bernardino County, Plans to Build ‘Cannabis-Friendly Hospitality Destination’
-
Alfred Angelo Bridal Says it Will Cease Fulfilling Orders Amid Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Proceedings
-
-
Apple’s Newest iPhone, Set to Be Unveiled Tuesday, Could Cost $1,000
-
Trump Bashes ESPN After Anchor Calls Him a White Supremacist
-
Target Slashes Prices on ‘Thousands’ of Items, Retailer Announces
-
Sears — Already Closing 236 Stores This Year — Announces Plans to Shutter an Additional 43
-
Coach Changes Its Corporate Name to Tapestry, but Bags Will Remain the Same
-
-
No Holiday Hiring for Walmart, Just More Hours for Its Workers
-
Samsung’s New Fitness Wearables
-
Gatorade’s Misleading Remarks About Water Violated California Law, State AG Says After Reaching Settlement With Company