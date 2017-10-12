Luxury Cashmere Fashions at Wholesale Prices With Naked Cashmere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The co-founders of Naked Cashmere Leslie and Bruce Gifford joined us live with looks from their direct-to-consumer line. NAKEDCASHMERE is breaking the traditional retail model by cutting out the traditional brick & mortar stores and selling direct to the consumer. Eliminating retail mark-ups allows NakedCashmere to ship the most luxurious pure cashmere sweaters and accessories for half the traditional retail price allowing you to purchase our collection wholesale. They have everything from sweaters, cardigans, hoodies, wraps, tops, jumpers, scarves and more. For more information, visit their website.