Smoke From NorCal Blazes Leads to 200 Canceled Flights, Hazardous Air Quality

The deadly fires raging in Northern California have devastated thousands of acres of bucolic wine country and torched thousands of homes, but the damage isn’t limited to the scorched rolling hills north of the San Francisco Bay.

Health officials say the Bay Area is experiencing the worst air quality ever recorded in many parts of the region, particularly near the fires.

The wood smoke — filled with fine particulates from the fires — has spread through the entire region, casting an uneasy and unhealthy haze over the bay.

The choking smoke has gotten so thick that 206 flights coming in and out of San Francisco International Airport were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday because of low visibility due to smoke — about one in 10 flights were canceled on Tuesday alone.

The air quality in parts of Vacaville and Napa reached the "hazardous" level on the Air Quality Index levels of health concern yesterday, pic.twitter.com/IB8UD92gTd — Javier Panzar (@jpanzar) October 12, 2017

Poor air quality will continue into Friday (& likely the weekend) as northerly winds persist. Loop: HRRR-smoke model #NorthBayFires #BayArea pic.twitter.com/m1lBGkoK7b — Daniel Alrick (@SFmeteorologist) October 12, 2017