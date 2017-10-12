State Bar Recommends 1-Year Suspension for O.C. Prosecutor for Withholding Evidence

The State Bar of California has recommended that an Orange County prosecutor be suspended for at least a year, finding that she failed to turn over to defense counsel copies of an inmate’s mail that she secretly collected before trial.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Sandra Lee Nassar’s withholding of evidence amounted to “extremely serious misconduct,” wrote Yvette D. Roland, a judge of the State Bar Court of California, in a ruling filed Tuesday.

“Even when facing difficult situations, such as the protection of witnesses, prosecutors must operate within the confines of the law,” Roland wrote.

Nassar, a veteran prosecutor who was admitted to the state bar in 1998, did not respond to an after-hours e-mail seeking comment. Nor did the Orange County district attorney’s office.

