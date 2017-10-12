× Subsidies for Diapers, Expanded Family Leave and Free Tampons in Schools Coming to California After Gov. Brown Signs Bills

Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a package of bills meant to address women’s and family issues, including expanding unpaid family leave and helping parents on welfare afford diapers.

At a public signing ceremony at a Sacramento nonprofit aimed at helping homeless women, Brown touted the new laws as “California showing the way.”

A number of the measures previously had been vetoed by the governor, such as the family leave bill by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara).

The state currently requires companies with 50 or more employees to give their workers 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for a newborn or newly adopted child. SB 63 will expand that protection to workers at companies with at least 20 employees.

