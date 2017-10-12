Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles for WORLD ARTHRITIS DAY 2017. Gayle learned about arthritis at the new California Science Center exhibition BODY WORLDS: PULSE, which is the largest BODY WORLDS exhibition in a decade.
The exhibition teaches us about anatomy, health, and wellness.
Body Worlds: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles, California 90037
323 SCIENCE
(323) 724-3623
Thursday, October 12th, 2017
World Arthritis Day
For information about non-invasive treatment of a variety of Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis problems and pain, take a look at the following websites for:
International Sportscience Sportsmedicine Institute
3283 Motor Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 559-6900
Complete PT Pool & Land Physical Therapy
3283 Motor Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 845-9690
