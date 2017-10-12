World Arthritis Day

Posted 7:15 AM, October 12, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:41AM, October 12, 2017

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles for WORLD ARTHRITIS DAY 2017. Gayle learned about arthritis at the new California Science Center exhibition BODY WORLDS: PULSE, which is the largest BODY WORLDS exhibition in a decade.

The exhibition teaches us about anatomy, health, and wellness.

Body Worlds: Pulse
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles, California 90037
323 SCIENCE
(323) 724-3623

Thursday, October 12th, 2017
For information about non-invasive treatment of a variety of Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis problems and pain, take a look at the following websites for:

International Sportscience Sportsmedicine Institute
3283 Motor Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 559-6900
Complete PT Pool & Land Physical Therapy
3283 Motor Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 845-9690

