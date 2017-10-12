Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles for WORLD ARTHRITIS DAY 2017. Gayle learned about arthritis at the new California Science Center exhibition BODY WORLDS: PULSE, which is the largest BODY WORLDS exhibition in a decade.

The exhibition teaches us about anatomy, health, and wellness.

Body Worlds: Pulse

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, California 90037

323 SCIENCE

(323) 724-3623

Thursday, October 12th, 2017

World Arthritis Day

For information about non-invasive treatment of a variety of Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis problems and pain, take a look at the following websites for:

International Sportscience Sportsmedicine Institute

3283 Motor Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 559-6900

Complete PT Pool & Land Physical Therapy

3283 Motor Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90034

(310) 845-9690

Have a GREAT day!