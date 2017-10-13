× Gov. Brown Signs Law Making California the First State to Require Pet Stores to Sell Rescue Animals

California will be the first state to require pet stores to sell rescue animals under legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.

Starting in 2019, pet stores will transition to selling dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters or adoption centers.

Stores can be fined $500 for each animal for sale that is not a rescue.

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course,” said bill author Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) in a statement.

