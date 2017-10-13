× ICE Suspends Enforcement Actions in Northern California Fire Regions as Death Toll Climbs

Firefighters continued to gain control of some fires scorching Northern California on Thursday night, thanks in part to continued calm winds in some parts of the region. Altogether, the 15 fires have burned more than 212,000 acres and caused at least 31 deaths. Officials expect the death toll to rise as search efforts continue.

Officials began to gain a toehold Thursday night and early Friday against fires raging in Sonoma County, as humidity levels rose and winds died down.

Immigration officials have suspended operations in the Northern California fire areas, authorities said Friday.

“The only time we’re going to pick someone up is in the event of a serious criminal presenting a current public safety threat,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman James Schwab said Friday.

