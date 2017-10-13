Investigation Underway After Freight Train Derails Near San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights

BREAKING: Freight Train Derails Near San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights

Posted 4:59 AM, October 13, 2017

An investigation is underway after a freight train derailed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Officials investigate a train derailment in Lincoln Heights on Oct. 13, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The derailment occurred near the San Antonio Winery in the 700 block of South Lamar Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed at least two of the cars had come completely off the tracks.

The freight train appeared to have been headed in an eastbound direction at the time of the derailment.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The cause was under investigation.