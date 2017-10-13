Las Vegas Police Agree With Hotel That Guard Was Shot 40 Seconds Before; 45 Victims Still Hospitalized

Forty-five victims are still hospitalized as a result of injuries sustained in the Las Vegas massacre on October 1, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Chief Joe Lombardo said at a press conference Friday.

He also again changed the police timeline of the mass shooting — now agreeing with MGM Resorts’ report yesterday that a security guard was shot just 40 seconds before the shooter started firing on festival crowds, not six minutes before as police said earlier this week, local news station KNTV reported.

In total, Lombardo said, there were 546 reported injuries from the incident. Of those, 501 people have been discharged from medical facilities. Some of those still in hospitals remain in critical condition, Lombardo said.

The death toll from the mass shooting remains at 58.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers at 10:05 p.m. and police said, in an earlier timeline, that security guard Jesus Campos was shot at 9:59 p.m.

It turns out that the time of 9:59 p.m. came from an entry made in a Mandalay Bay security log, KNTV reported, and that log was made when Campos found a barricaded door near the shooter’s hotel room — not when he was shot.

Lombardo did not announce other major changes to the timeline. Police still believe shots were fired into the festival crowds at about 10:05 p.m. and Paddock stopped shooting about 10 minutes later before police arrived to his hotel room 10:27 p.m., KNTV reported.