Hollywood has teamed up to make your digital movie library work in more places with a new service called Movies Anywhere.

Sign up for Movies Anywhere and you can consolidate any digital movies you’ve purchased from iTunes, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play into a single library that’s accessible from nearly every device.

Learn more:

https://moviesanywhere.com/